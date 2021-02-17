Craig Stanage, 63, of Yankton died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Memorial services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Vicar Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior the service at the funeral home.
The service will be livestreamed on Craig’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com and on our YouTube channel, Wintz Funeral Home. Face coverings are required for those attending the service.
Commented