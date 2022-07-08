Betty Lou Harmacek, 86, of Avon passed away in Alexandria, SD on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Betty Lou Harmacek was born April 17, 1936, in Wagner, SD to Steve and Ella (Vilhauer) Merkwan. She passed away in Alexandria, SD on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Betty Lou graduated from Avon High School in 1954 and attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, for a one-year secretarial course. While growing up, she worked at Merkwan’s Produce Station and Ice Cream Parlor and the Avon Theatre. She also worked at Dinsmore Sash Co. in Sioux Falls and the Blue Bell Market in Mitchell. Following her college graduation, she was a secretary for the city manager in Yankton and the Yankton Clinic. She worked for the State Employment office in Yankton, was a secretary for the late John Engel, a lawyer in Avon, and was a clerk and bookkeeper for the Avon Locker and Grocery business which she and her husband owned. She also was a computer operator at Gurney Seed and Nursery in Yankton for 12 years and was a local news correspondent for the Avon Clarion and the Tyndall Tribune.
In 1957, Betty Lou was united in marriage to the tall, handsome butcher who came to Avon, Leonard Harmacek. Three daughters were born to their union. She enjoyed being with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and tried to take in all of their many activities. She loved cheering on those Avon Pirates, Hanson Beavers and Sleepy Eye Indians, and loved the Red, White and Blue. Betty Lou was known for saying “it is what it is”, “it could always be worse”, and “here today, gone tomorrow”. She enjoyed having coffee with her coffee friends each morning and she always had a purse with her as her security blanket.
Betty Lou was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Avon where she served as an Elder, Sunday school Teacher, Choir member, and P.W. member. She was a member of the Avon Centennial Committee in 1989 and 2000, the City Park Board, Avon Alumni Association, the 1950’s Avon All-School Reunion, the SSTC College Reunion in 2001, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Bon Homme Co. Easter Contata, and the Avon Red Hat Ladies.
Betty Lou is survived by her three daughters: Denise (Fred) Probe of Sleepy Eye, MN, Gay Lynn Harmacek of Chaska, MN, and Julie (Jim) Bridge of Alexandria; six grandchildren: Leonard Rodrigues (special friend, Rachel), Andrew (Laura) Rodrigues, Ethan (Mary) Rodrigues, Matthew (Claire) Berkner, Jenny Bridge (Kyle Keegan), and Jamin (Meggie) Bridge; eight great grandchildren: Taziah Hawkins, Kai Rodrigues, Jack Rodrigues, Ella Rodrigues, Ben Rodrigues, Blake Bridge, Cora Bridge and Clay Bridge; brother, Gary (Twila) Merkwan of Pierre; sister-in-law, Sally Merkwan of Sioux Falls; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Betty Lou was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, parents, grandparents, mother-in-law, Clara Harmacek, brother, Dean Merkwan; brothers-in-law: Ernie and Alvin Harmacek; sisters-in law: Nina Merkwan and Eileen Harmacek; nieces: Marnie Lee Merkwan and Tracy Harmacek; and nephew, Gregory Merkwan.
