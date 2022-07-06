Madonna Mae Keeley, 74, of Wakonda SD, peacefully died on Monday July 4, 2022, at Prairie Creek Memory Care, Sioux Falls, SD. She was born on June 21, 1948, in Yankton SD, to Mae (Harmon) and Clare Keeley.
Funeral services for Donna will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1030 a.m. at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wakonda, SD.
Visitation will take place at St Patrick’s on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from at 4-7 p.m. with family present.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Donna grew up outside of Wakonda, SD and graduated from Wakonda High School in 1966. She then went on to attend Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD. After working in Yankton, SD, she moved to Orange County, CA. She was the office manager for UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers International Union) for over 40 years.
Donna was a dedicated daughter and loving sister. She doted on her many nieces and nephews. She was the fun aunt who spoiled us with her famous chocolate chip cookies and other baked goods, along with teaching us God’s important life lessons. No request was ever turned down. She was always remembering others on their special occasions. Donna was a caregiver and loved to give her time volunteering at the church and local food bank, along with various other charities.
Donna was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wakonda, where she was a Sacristan and Eucharistic Minister for many years. She delivered communion at the Wakonda Heritage Manor and to anyone in need.
Survivors include her siblings, Mary Valentine, Yankton, SD, Patricia Knutson, Tustin, CA, Mike Keeley, Wakonda, SD, Bonnie (Bruce) Bentaas, Centerville, SD, Maureen Keeley, Sioux Falls, SD. Her nieces Rachel (Nick) Martz, Sage and Oakley, Centerville, SD, Keeley Pollman, Sioux Falls, SD. Nephews Mike (Casey) Pollman, Miles, Max, and Macy, Wakonda SD, Zak (Molly) Knutson, Burbank, CA. And we cannot forget her affection for her furry friends, especially Cleo, Barney and Missy.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mae and Clare Keeley, and sister Carol Pollman, brothers in law John Pollman and Ken Valentine, along with many others she cared deeply about.
