Kenneth James

Kenneth Wayne James, 84, of Vermillion, SD, was received to glory April 14, 2023, after his decline from congestive heart failure. In anticipation Wayne said, “This will be the Greatest day of my Life!”

Wayne was born October 23, 1938, in Raton, New Mexico, to William and Naomi (Bowles) James. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, teacher, pastor, mentor, and one of God’s faithful servants.