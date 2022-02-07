Dennis Wynia, 67, of Springfield, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Per Denny’s wishes, no services will be held.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis Jake Wynia was born February 24, 1954, in Bon Homme County, the son of Gerben and Marcleen (Einrem) Wynia. He passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Denny graduated from Springfield High School in 1972. He was united in marriage to Jenean Odens on October 5, 1979, in Springfield. They farmed west of Springfield. He milked cows, raised hogs, and later started raising feeder cattle. Farming was his life. He loved having his grandkids help with chores and teaching them new things.
Denny always had time for a cup of coffee, he loved having coffee with his friends and neighbors and would make time for everyone. He is remembered for always having Lifesaver mints in his shirt pocket, in his pickup, and for having a drawer full of chocolate “papa treats.” Denny was a real prankster and loved joking and kidding around.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Jenean of Springfield, children: Jake (Jamie) Wynia of Springfield, Anne Ritter of Sioux Falls and Daniel (Ali) Jelsma of Springfield; four grandchildren: Autumn, Alivia, Bailey and Isaac; mother, Marcleen Wynia of Springfield; siblings: Kenny of Springfield, Russ of Springfield, Donna of Springfield, Gerald (Tammy) of Avon, Deb (Curt) Neugebauer of Dimock and Sharon McBrayer of Springfield; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Denny was preceded in death by his father Gerben, in 2012; brother Gary in 1984; great-nephew Eli Porter in 2021; brother-in-law, Red McBrayer in 2021; father-in-law, Isaac Odens in 1973; and mother-in-law Evelyn Odens in 2016.
