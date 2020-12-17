Ronald (Ron) Ray Livingston, age 65, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, from heart complications.
Crematory services will be provided by Goglin Funeral home in Yankton, SD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be any visitation or services.
Ron was the oldest son, born November 14, 1955, to Ray and Marylou Livingston in Yankton, SD. Following were three brothers, Darrell, Alan (Cork) and Kevin. Ron grew up in Yankton, he enjoyed football, fishing and hunting. He graduated from Yankton high school in 1974. Following high school, Ron traveled, working in various meat packing houses. He later moved to Rapid City, SD for approximately ten years, then returned closer to home in Springfield, SD. He worked for the Bon Homme County, maintaining roads for 25 years.
Ron was an excellent fisherman throughout his life. He lived close to the Missouri river and spent most of his spare time enjoying nature. He knew just where to go and how to catch certain fish. The trick was to get there early, if you weren’t there by 6 AM, you were late. He handmade and sold his own jigs for fishing through the years. He also traveled to participate in many fishing tournaments over the years.
Ron was also a very talented artist. If he wasn’t out fishing, you could find him in his shop working on his art. He would do drawings, but his unique specialty was carving and painting chalk rock from the Missouri river. He was the only one who did anything like this and would spend countless hours in his shop working on his carvings. He could carve just about anything, but he was specifically talented at carving fish and birds. He sold his art work at various shops and fairs. Ron was very proud of being featured in local newspapers and news channels for his talents.
Ron was a simple man and he lived a simple life. He did not have a family of his own, but he was very proud of his nieces, nephews and friends. Ron is survived by his parents, Ray and Mary Lou Livingston, of Yankton, SD; brothers, Darrell (Nancy) Livingston, Cork (Gail) Livingston; nieces and nephews: Marybeth (John) Herrboldt, Jenny (Justin) Brunick, Carl (Sara) Livingston, Lindsay (Mark) Murphy, Jess (Nick) Soukup, Amber Livingston; numerous great nieces and nephews and his dog Tess.
Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Grace Einrem, Roy and Suzie Livingston, aunts, uncles and his youngest brother Kevin Livingston.
Ron was an organ donor, and with his passing, he was able to give the gift of life to three people. His liver and both kidneys were donated to save the lives of those recipients waiting for a donor. Although we will not coordinate a gathering in person, sympathies and condolences may be sent to the family at 509 Linn St. Yankton, SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 18, 2020
