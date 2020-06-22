Randall Zephier Sr., 31, of Wagner died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home in Wagner.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the YST Gymnasium in Wagner.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
