Dan Wright Ping, age 85 of Yankton, SD passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
In the midst of the current Coronavirus restrictions, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a later date. It is their desire to keep everyone as safe as possible. Plans will be posted as they develop.
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton is assisting the family.
Dan was born January 26, 1935 in Whiting IA, the son of Cleo and Pearl (Wright) Ping. He was raised in Compton CA and Whiting IA and graduated from Whiting High School in 1954. Upon graduation he volunteered for the military draft and served at Norfolk Virginia. On May 26, 1957, he married Peggy Hansen in Allen NE. The couple lived in Sloan and Whiting IA, moving to Yankton SD in 1969. Upon retirement, they moved back to Sloan IA until 2013 when they returned to Yankton SD to be closer to their daughters.
After his military service he worked with his father in his welding shop in Sloan IA until he started working for Wilson Trailer in Sioux City, IA. He worked for Wilson Trailer for the next 50 years. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He felt blessed to be able to spend this past summer getting to know his newest great-grandchild. Watching his Iowa Hawkeyes was one of his favorite pastimes, he even put up with the rest of his family cheering for the Nebraska Huskers.
Survivors include two daughters Kelly (George) Padrnos of Yankton SD; and Teri (James) Schneider of Yankton SD. Three grandchildren, Christopher (Jess) St. Pierre of Lincoln NE; Lexy (Jeremy) Plantenberg of Yankton SD; Shay St. Pierre of Yankton SD. Two great granddaughters, Rylee & Trynlee Plantenberg and one great-grandson Daxton Plantenberg of Yankton SD. One step great granddaughter, Jane Kean and one step great grandson, Kaleb Oakes both of Lincoln NE. One sister Lanette Reitz of Correctionville, IA, brother Bud Ping of Sloan IA, brother Cliff (Kay) Ping of Sloan IA, sister-in-law, Nancy Ellis of Allen, NE and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Peggy on June 9, 2018; brother-in-law Lawrence Reitz; and sister-in-law Ila Ping.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 25, 2020
