Christopher Freng, age 48 of Yankton, SD peacefully passed away in his sleep at home on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Memorial services will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating.
Visitations will begin at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and continue until service time at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Committal services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Vangen Lutheran Cemetery, Mission Hill, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, you may participate through livestreaming of his services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are encouraged to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Chris was born on October 13, 1971 to Thomas and Sharon (Gustad) Freng in Yankton, SD. He attended Mission Hill & Beadle Elementary Schools, then attended Yankton Middle School, and graduated from Yankton High School in 1990. Through the years Chris participated in 4-H and the Bucks football and wrestling programs.
Chris worked various jobs after high school; among them, Hatch Furniture, Luken Memorial, and Phinney’s Pub & Casino before working for Securitas as a Night Security Guard at Vishay, where he was working at the time of his passing.
Chris was a quiet and simple man with a gentle heart and few needs. However, his preferences were hard to predict as he had a strong mind and will of his own. He was an avid reader and took interest in several genres varying from historical to fictional. His taste in music varied as widely as his reading selection. Chris also enjoyed watching movies, playing video games and creating his own “recipes” in the kitchen.
Chris is survived by his father, Tom Freng of Yankton, SD; brother, Randy (LeeAnn) Freng of Mission Hill, SD; sister, Erica (Brock) Sundall of Chamberlain, SD; nieces, Katie (Tyler) Doty and their daughter, Avery of Mission Hill, SD, and Karlie Freng of Mission Hill, SD; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris was preceded in death by his mom, Sharon; maternal grandparents, Bernice and Einer Gustad; paternal grandparents, John and Ruth A. Freng; and aunt and uncle, Evy and Virgil Mellem.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 6, 2020
