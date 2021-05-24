Leora J. Johnson, 92 of Yankton, SD and formally of Lake Preston, SD, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Leora Jean Christensen was born on August 2, 1928 to Carl Peder and Emma “Pearl” (Jepsen) Christensen. She graduated from Lake Preston High School in 1946.
She graduated from Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, SD in 1948. She taught in the elementary level at Clear Lake, SD for five years and 3rd grade in Dell Rapids, SD from 1954-1957.
She married Lyle S. Johnson on December 31, 1956 in Pipestone, MN and they farmed near Lake Preston, SD for over 40 years. She was a member of North Preston Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school for many years. She was a 60+ member of the William F. Haufschild American Legion Auxiliary in Hetland, SD. Lyle and Leora spent many years on the farm together, where they raised their four children. In September of 2002, they retired and moved to the Sun Chase Apartments in Brookings, SD. After Lyle passed away in 2003, she remained in Brookings until November of 2008, then relocated to the Sun Rise Apartments in Yankton, SD to be closer to her daughters. Leora became a resident of the Avera Sister James Care Center in March of 2016 until her passing.
Leora enjoyed baking and trying new recipes, reading, listening to music, playing bingo, visiting and having coffee with her apartment friends, watching both the Hallmark Channel and the British Shows, Keeping Up Appearances and As Time Goes By. She also looked forward to the frequent visits from Sophie, her four-legged fur baby grand-dog and enjoying her all time favorite snack size candy bar “Mounds.”
She is survived by her four children, Dennis of Lake Preston, Jill (Jerry L.) Wilson of Yankton, Dan (Jeannie) of Sioux Falls and Julie of Yankton. Four granddaughters, Abby, Maggie, Maria (Fiance Tyler Burbank) Molly and two great-granddaughters, Blake and Aubrey. A brother, Curt Christensen (Ellen Heald) of Lewes, DE.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle in 2003, her parents and sister-in-law, Carolyn Christensen.
Funeral services for Leora will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the North Preston Lutheran Church, Lake Preston with Vicar Brad Sanderson officiating, burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington and preceding services in the church on Thursday.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 25, 2021
