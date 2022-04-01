LeRoy Thranum Apr 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LeRoy Thranum, age 65, of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home.His graveside service will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis, South Dakota at a later date. Please visit www.goglinfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 9 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Part-time and Full-time Openings - City of Yankton 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 Inmates Reported Missing From Yankton CenterCity Moves Forward With Development ProjectRev. Bruce HerrboldtJacob WagesDaily Record: ArrestsYankton County Death In Controlled Burn InvestigatedMan Pleads Not Guilty To Terroristic ThreatsClifton ‘Clif’ WilliamsCity Façade Program To Benefit Seven Properties In 2022Daily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Infected’ (63)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: ‘Stop And Think’ (12)Letter: An Energy Update (9)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (7)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)The $1.5 Trillion Man (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Commentary: Coaching Change Nothing New For USD Women’s Fans (1)Yankton Co. Republicans To Meet Monday (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)A Postal Step Forward (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
