John D. Korves, age 81, formerly of Yankton passed away July 4, 2020 at his home in Holland, Michigan following a brief illness.
Memorial services to be held at a later date.
He was born in Yankton on April 25, 1939 to John E (Ted) and Elsie Korves.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, and children Joe, Chris and Ann Marie, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and sisters Jeannette Warren of Yankton and Deborah Gunnink of Omaha.
Condolences may be sent to Judy Korves, 1624 Pinta Drive, Holland, Ml 49424.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 7, 2020
Ernest Swanson
Ernest L. “Ernie” Swanson, 91, of Wayne, Nebraska, passed away July 2, 2020 at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
Funeral services will be on Monday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, Nebraska, with Pastor Deb Valentine officiating. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by Laurel Veterans Post 5404 and 54. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Monday.
Face masks are recommended for the visitation and funeral. A maximum of 125 people will be allowed in church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.
