Faye Sailors

KEIZER, Ore. — Faye Lorraine Helzer Sailors passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her assisted living residence following a lengthy illness.

They will be cremated at the Keizer Funeral Chapelle and her funeral services will be held at the Saint Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City, the spring. Date and time will be announced at a later date. She will then have a family graveside service after her funeral in the City Cemetery in Obert, Nebraska, and be laid to rest next to Traci’s dad, Russ Helzer.