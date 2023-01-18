Faye Sailors

KEIZER, Ore. — Faye Lorraine Helzer Sailors passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her assisted living residence following a lengthy illness.
They will be cremated at the Keizer Funeral Chapelle and her funeral services will be held at the Saint Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City, the spring. Date and time will be announced at a later date. She will then have a family graveside service after her funeral in the City Cemetery in Obert, Nebraska, and be laid to rest next to Traci’s dad, Russ Helzer.
Faye was born June 6, 1938 in Maskell, Ne., the daughter of Melvin and Deda (Orr) Nielsen. Faye graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1956 and eventually married Russ Helzer on February 8, 1959. Traci, their only child was born on December 3, 1962, and in 1966 they moved to Ontario, Oregon for Russ to start his own backhoe and plumbing business. Faye was a housewife and mom for many years and then in 1969 started working for the Ontario School District as a record keeper for the Migrant Education Program. She continued with this job as being a teletype operator for the migrant program until her retirement from the district. Faye was a member of the Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority , which supported local youth athletic concessions. She made many lifelong friends in Ontario over the years, when Faye and Russ decided to move back to Nebraska to their roots. Faye then became the Secretary to the Chief of Police in South Sioux. Retiring from this position another decision was made to move back to Oregon to be close to Traci, Matt, granddaughter Madison and soon to be born grandson Hayden. They continued to live in Keizer, Oregon until Russ became ill and they then moved back to Dakota City after Christmas of 1998. Russ passed away in March of 1999 where Faye remained to live.
In September of 2000 Faye married Ron Sailors of Yankton, South Dakota. With the both of them being retired they did a lot of traveling and became snowbirds in Apache Junction, Arizona. In October of 2000 they moved to Oregon to be close to Faye’s family.
Because of ongoing health issues, it was decided in May of 2022, Faye would move into assisted living. Ron, then chose to move back to South Dakota where he resides now.
Faye loved her family the most of all. She also loved and enjoyed her many friends, traveling, playing cards, reading, gambling, baking, yodeling, church, doing skits, playing the bones, water volleyball, supporting her nieces with their singing, watching her grandkids for years in sports and cheerleading. Faye was very involved in the Red Hat society, loved to shop and tell goofy and horrible jokes as well. She loved being with her daughter, “favorite” son-in-law Matt, her grandkids Madison and Hayden, Madison’s husband Phillip and her great granddaughter Joplin, that she shares her birthday with! She was a comedian, goofball, lover of life and a giver. She was the best Big Gramma and best mama ever. We love her as “big as the sky” and miss her so, so much.
