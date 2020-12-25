Marlin Kumm, age 83, of Bloomfield, Nebraska died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton, Nebraska.
Services will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Marlin Leonard Kumm, son of Leonard Kumm and Libbie Kudera Kumm was born October 24, 1937. He graduated from Center High School in 1956. Marlin was married to Fern Poppe in 1956 in Lindy, Nebraska. They had three children, Monty, Brad, and Brenda. He spent four years in the Air Force from 1958-1962.
Marlin later married Patricia Lee Highland in 1969 in Niobrara, Nebraska. With Patricia, he had three stepchildren Mike, Kris, and Kathy and one son, David. He lived in the Lindy area for most of his life and was considered the unofficial Mayor of Lindy, Nebraska.
Marlin was a member of Good Shepherd Luther Church in Lindy and served on the church council. He was also a member of the Bloomfield Ruritan Club. Marlin was the Hill Township treasurer for many years. He was also one of the original board members for the Lindy Country Club.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Kumm of Bloomfield; children, Brad (Vivian) Kumm of Fairmont, OK, Brenda Graber, Mike Highland, Kris True, Kathy (Kevin) Eckmann, David (Diane) Kumm all of Bloomfield; mother-in-law, Lois Hansen of Yankton, SD; and sister-in law, Judy Fischer of Tripp, SD. Marlin was blessed with 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Marlin had two brothers, Gary (Bev) Kumm and Delwyn (Kathy) Kumm; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Leonard and Libbie Kumm; son, Monty; one great-grandchild; his father-in law; and a brother-in law.
