Sylvia Cecile Love, age 78, of Hesperia, California, and formerly of Volin, South Dakota, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at ActivCare at Yorba Linda in Yorba Linda, California.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Trondhjem Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Burial will be in Volin Cemetery in Volin, South Dakota.