Sylvia Cecile Love, age 78, of Hesperia, California, and formerly of Volin, South Dakota, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at ActivCare at Yorba Linda in Yorba Linda, California.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Trondhjem Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Burial will be in Volin Cemetery in Volin, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, you may give donations in Sylvia’s name to either the Volin Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with Larry Love or to the Trondhjem Lutheran Church.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Love, Kenneth Love, Michael Love, Jim Bye, Ron Hanson and Travis Bye.
Sylvia (Tuby) Hagen was born October 5, 1943, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Conrad and Sylvia (Sivertson) Hagen. She attended school in Volin, South Dakota and graduated from Volin High School. She married Larry Love on August 26, 1962, in Volin, South Dakota. Sylvia and Larry met when he was working in South Dakota as a beekeeper for Sue Bee Honey. Sylvia worked as a homemaker/housecleaner for many clients for over 20 years. In their later years, Larry and Sylvia enjoyed going on cruises to many destinations around the world.
Sylvia is survived by her three sons: Timothy Love of Utah, Kenneth Love of Arizona, and Michael Love of California; six grandchildren: Makenzye Bennett, Savannah Sherill, Addison Love, Josie Love, Hayley Love and Dina Love; four great grandchildren: Walter, Violet, Arlo and Rosalyn; as well as her two sisters: Betty Bye of South Dakota and Janet Hanson of South Dakota.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Love and her parents, Conrad and Sylvia.
The family of Sylvia wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Trinity Hospice, Active Care Yorba Linda and Wintz and Ray Funeral Home.
