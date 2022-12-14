Kathleen “Kathy” Brick, age 71, of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Hospice of the Valley Lund Home in Gilbert, Arizona.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Kolton Foster, Landen Foster, Jeffrey Brick, Duane Brick, Anthony Brick, Jonathon Brick, Seth Brick, and Zachary Brick.
Kathy was born January 5, 1951, in Yankton, South Dakota to Darrell and Darlene (Ramsdell) Radack. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1969. Kathy married Mike Foster and three children were born: Michelle, Jeff, and Steven. They were later divorced the early 1980s and Kathy moved back to Yankton. On July 29, 1994, Kathy married Stephen Brick. Kathy worked at Christian bookstores in Yankton for many years; first, for Pam Frick at The Carpenter Shop and then for Jodi Frick at The Vineyard. In 2011, they moved to Maricopa, AZ where they lived for 6 years and then moved to Mesa, AZ in May of 2017. Kathy loved the hot weather in Arizona and did not miss the winters in South Dakota. Kathy loved to read and her most favorite gift was a Kindle. Nothing was more important to Kathy than her family and her grandchildren were the love of her life.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Stephen Brick of Mesa, AZ; three children: Michelle Halsted of Wausau, WI, Jeff Foster of Wausau, and Steven (Janelle) Foster of Gilbert, AZ; three step-children: Jeffrey Brick of Sioux City, IA, Duane Brick of Seattle, WA, and Anthony (Kim) Brick of Indio, CA; 16 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother, Michael (Sue) Radack of Madison, MS; and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Mia Halsted; and two brothers, Jerome and Thomas Radack.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Avera Foundation – Avera@Home Hospice at 501 Summit St. in Yankton, SD 57078 or the Hospice of the Valley at 1510 E. Flower St. in Phoenix, AZ 85014.
