Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Brick

Kathleen “Kathy” Brick, age 71, of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Hospice of the Valley Lund Home in Gilbert, Arizona.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.