Bruce A. Dvoracek, age 69, of Lesterville, South Dakota, died Friday, August 5, 2022, as a result of a car accident.

Funeral services will be 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica, South Dakota with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Following the funeral, there will be a tribute to Bruce by his drag racing community before the burial.