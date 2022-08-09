Bruce A. Dvoracek, age 69, of Lesterville, South Dakota, died Friday, August 5, 2022, as a result of a car accident.
Funeral services will be 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica, South Dakota with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Following the funeral, there will be a tribute to Bruce by his drag racing community before the burial.
The public is invited to attend the burial which will be at 1:00 p.m. in the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Martinus Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. The family will be present for the prayer service and will visit with friends following the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Pallbearers are: Michael Dvoracek, Darren Bahnson, Jarod Guthmiller, Cory Slykhuis, Cory Heckenlaible, and Darrin Bierle.
Bruce A. Dvoracek was born October 28, 1952, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, to Alvin and Fonda (Ferwerda) Dvoracek. He was baptized on November 30, 1952, and graduated from Bon Homme High School in 1970. He then entered into the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam era. Bruce married Sharon Marie Kolecka and were blessed with two children: Michael Edward and Crystal Marie. Bruce was a dedicated, hard worker and was employed by Gavins Point Dam as a Senior Controller.
Bruce had two important loves in his life, his family and his passion for drag racing. He was a loving and giving father and grandfather, who cared deeply and openly for his family. He was a born leader, protector and provider. He was a member of Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Those who will cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon Marie of Lesterville, South Dakota; his son, Michael Dvoracek and grandson, Jax of Harrisburg, South Dakota; daughter, Crystal (Darren) Bahnson and Baby Bahnson due October 27th of Fort Shaw, Montana; daughter, Corinna Huggins and grandsons: Tanner and Carson Fridrich; and sister, Ruby Ann (Rodney) Guthmiller of Lesterville as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
