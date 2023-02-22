Ronald Iverson

Ronald (Ron) Edmund Iverson, age 81, of Yankton, and formerly of Wakonda, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home due to prolonged health issues.
He was born on August 16, 1941, in Yankton, SD, to Verla (Denzin) and Edmund (Ike) Iverson.
He attended Bethel, Pleasant Valley, and Bloomingdale Schools and then graduated from Wakonda High School in 1959. After high school, he enrolled in South Dakota Beauty Academy in Sioux Falls, and became a licensed cosmetologist in 1960. He was employed and managed Chris Ann’s Beauty Salon in Yankton, and owned Lo Ron’s Beauty Salon for four years, also in Yankton. During his time there, he was active in local affiliate, state, and national hairdressers and cosmetologists’ associations. He served in officer positions on the local affiliate and as state public relations chairman for two years; the first year receiving an honorable mention at the national convention and the second year receiving first place for his state public relations program. In October of 1966, he moved his business to Wakonda and changed the name to Ron’s Beauty Salon. He owned and operated Ron’s Beauty Salon in Wakonda for over 48 years.
Following his retirement from beauty work, he worked as a greeter at WalMart in Yankton, a job coach at SESDAC in Vermillion, a cleaner at Menards, and a meat carver at JoDean’s.
Ron married Karen Repp on October 29, 1972, at Volin Lutheran Church. From this union, they had two daughters, Dr. Monica Iverson, and Kaija (Iverson) Wagner. After Karen’s passing in 2004, Ron later moved to Yankton. Ron enjoyed playing the piano and would often play the piano for social events and in local establishments in downtown Yankton. He also enjoyed playing the piano each week for the Yankton Banquet.
Ron will be remembered for his strong faith in God, his love for music, singing, and telling stories, his ability to visit about anything with anyone, playing the piano, and his love for his family, especially his grandsons.
Ron is survived by his two daughters, Dr. Monica Iverson, Yankton, Kaija (Shawn) Wagner and grandsons Austin and Keenan, Yankton, siblings Shirley O’Dea, Dean (Cheryl) Iverson, Donna Iverson, Dale Iverson, Darlene Iverson-Nysven-Peterson, Dennis Iverson, many nieces and nephews, and many great, great nieces and nephews.
Ron is preceded in death by his wife, Karen, his parents Verla and Edmund (Ike), sister Marjo Iverson, and brother Charles Louis Iverson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 2nd, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, in Yankton, with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Hansen Funeral Home in Irene is overseeing funeral arrangements. Memorials may be directed in care of the family.
