Ronald Iverson
Ronald (Ron) Edmund Iverson, age 81, of Yankton, and formerly of Wakonda, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home due to prolonged health issues.

He was born on August 16, 1941, in Yankton, SD, to Verla (Denzin) and Edmund (Ike) Iverson.