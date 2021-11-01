David Gellerman, age 82, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
As David requested, a private family service will be held at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will take place at a later date at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Dave’s life, the family asks that you reach out to an educator that made a difference in your life and thank them or a donation may be a made to Pathways Homeless Shelter.
David was born on March 30, 1939, in Otoe, Nebraska, to Elmer and Verena Gellerman. He grew up on the family farm near Syracuse, Nebraska and graduated from Syracuse High School in 1957. He graduated from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and majored in Biology and Chemistry. He participated in many college activities and was recognized as a representative senior. He graduated with a Masters Degree in School Administration as South Dakota State University as well as extended graduate studies at the University of South Dakota.
He married Marlene Lane in 1963 and had three children. His first teaching position was in the Hudson, South Dakota school system, where he taught Physics, Biology, Chemistry and coached football and basketball for 16 years. He held the position of Superintendent of the school for 14 years and then became the Superintendent of the Gregory, South Dakota school system and served there for 16 years.
Dave was a counselor at South Dakota Boys State for ten years and serves as a lay minister of the Hudson Lutheran Church and the Gregory Methodist Church. He was involved in local, regional and state educational activities as well as many community activities. He served as a member of the South Dakota Professional Practices Commission under Governor Farrar and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the South Dakota Board of Control of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
Dave retired in Yankton, South Dakota, where he participated in the Retired Teachers Association, Quarterback Club, Senior Forum, the Elks Lodge and as a substitute teacher at Yankton High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf but he especially enjoyed being a teacher and educating children. He always had a sense of humor and enjoyed socializing with his friends.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Gellerman of Yankton; three daughters: Lisbeth Gellerman of Yankton; Melissa (Paul) Belfer of St. Louis, Missouri; and Angela (Kenneth) Hausmann of Yankton; four grandchildren: Matthew Gellerman, Brandon Shortbull, Grayden Belfer and Ella Belfer; brother, Dan (Liz) Gellerman of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Dixie Adams of Phoenix, Arizona; and many cousins and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Verena Gellerman; brother-in-law, Terry Adams; and nephew, Stuart Gellerman.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 2, 2021
