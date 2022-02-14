Dean Willis Vik, age 78, of Eagan, MN, died suddenly on Friday, February 4, 2022.
Dean was born March 16, 1943, in Minneapolis, and grew up in Cottonwood, MN with the love of his mother and stepfather, as well as his maternal grandparents, Rachel and Edward Harmening. Dean graduated from Mankato State College in 1965 with degrees in English and History, and later went on to pursue his Master’s Degree. He also proudly served his country in the Marine Corp during his early years (Semper Fi!).
Dean began his career as a high school instructor, teaching both English & History in North Branch, MI. He then shifted his career towards the newspaper business — first as a sports reporter, working his way up to Editor of several daily newspapers around the upper Midwest, from Montana to Michigan. He concluded with the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, in Yankton, SD, where he raised two of his children. In the late 1980s, he transitioned to working for the South Dakota State Prison system.
He is preceded in death by mother, Shirley Nelson; stepfather, Burton Nelson; father, Kermit “Ole” Vik; granddaughter, Livia Vik.
Dean is survived by his three children, Lori Estey (mother, Barbara Keck), Ian Vik, Ariel (Jeff) Maxwell; grandchildren, Kelsey Estey, Jeremy Estey, Jasper Spicero (Lauren Avery), Erik Vik (Christine Sednek), Lindsay Vik (Mason Farber) & Lauren Vik; great-grandson, Elmer Spicero; Lois Vik, life-long confidant and mother of Ian and Ariel; loyal dog, Buddy; many other dear relatives and wonderful friends.
Dean was a writer, a serious student of history, and an avid reader, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He was also a collector, as well as a gun and music enthusiast. He was well traveled, with his most recent trip to Warsaw, Poland, where he lived for 3 months, being a highlight of his later years.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, February 19 with Memory Sharing at 10:30 a.m. at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. in Richfield, MN. Interment at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cottonwood, MN at 3:30 p.m.
