Bruce Wait May 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bruce Allan Wait, age 76 of Yankton, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, www.goglinfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated May 20, 2022 More Jobs Jobs MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR - Morningstar Counseling May 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTo Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In EveryoneDr. Scott PlathDr. Marques ‘Marc’ RhoadesAnnie LanningDr. Marques RhoadesThe AftermathDaily Record: ArrestsGood News, Bad NewsGeorge JaegerDonald (Don) Miller Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (58)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (29)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (11)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (10)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)A Dusty Old Storm (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)A Generational Change (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented