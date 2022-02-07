Funeral Mass for Ernest Kocer, 77, of Dante will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the As-sumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Dante. Burial is in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Dante, with military honors.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary/Wake at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Ernest Leonard Kocer was born March 4, 1944, in Wagner, SD, the son of Wesly and Elsie (Carda) Kocer. He died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall surrounded by his family.
Ernie attended country school south of Dante through the eighth grade. He didn’t attend high school because he took over the family farm.
Ernie married Theresa Slaba on October 4, 1969, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Geddes. They made their home in Dante, where they raised their three children: Jared, John and Janelle.
Ernie farmed south of Dante until 2011. In his younger years he also worked at the Avon and Wagner Sale Barns. After retiring from farming, he then worked at K’s Quick Stop for several years until he was diagnosed with cancer. He enjoyed his time at K’s where he met many friends and loved visiting with them. He took great pride and joy in making the best broasted chicken. Ernie also enjoyed delivering flowers for Floral Impressions.
Ernie was an active member of the Assumption Catholic Church in Dante, where he served on the Parish Council and as an usher for years. He was a 50 year plus member of the Knights of Columbus. Ernie served in the Wagner National Guard and was a member of the American Legion. He also served as a Councilman for the City of Dante for 46 years.
Ernie will be remembered for his love for his family. A favorite hobby of his was bowling and he was proud of achieving a 700 series. He loved the outdoors and activities such as tractor pulling, hunting and fishing, especially with his children and grandchildren. He was always there to help anyone in need.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Theresa of Dante, son Jared (Becky) Kocer of Sioux Falls and their children: Joel Kocer (fiance Courtney Stegenga) of Valley Springs, Danica, Luke and Landon Kocer, all of Sioux Falls; son John (Carrie) Kocer of Wood and children: Dacey (fiance Cohl Turnquist) of Flandreau, Gabriel Kocer and Browdy Kocer of Wood; and daughter Janelle (Brian) Kozak of Tyndall and their children: Karlee (Hunter) Hallock of Yankton and their baby due in May of 2022, Kaden, Karsten and Kenadee Kozak, all of Tyndall; brother, Leo Kocer of Dante; sister-in-law, Karon Kocer of Yankton; brother-in-law, David (Pat) Slaba of Geddes; sister-in-law, Angie (Dick) Steckley of Geddes; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Oscar and Theresa Slaba; brothers: Eugene Kocer and infant brother, Alvin Kocer; and his grandparents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 8, 2022
Commented