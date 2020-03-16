LANGFORD — Joanne B. (Erickson) Carson, 86, formerly of Langford, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in her home in Yankton.
Her services are pending.
Her arrangements have been entrusted with the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.
