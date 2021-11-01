Charlotte Mortenson, 77, of Presho, SD, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2nd with a vigil service beginning at 7:00 p.m. and rosary to follow.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3rd. All services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho. Interment will follow at Holy Angel Catholic Cemetery in Presho.
Charlotte Mortenson (Leichtnam) was born on November 9, 1943, in Presho to Martha and Emanuel Leichtnam. She grew up 7 miles north of Presho and attended Annin Country School until 8th grade. Charlotte then became a Presho Wolf and graduated from Presho High School in 1961.
After high school, Charlotte was united in marriage with Robert Mortenson on June 17th, 1961, in Presho. To this union three children were born: Lorie, Lorna, and Martin. Robert and Charlotte were married for 47 years until his death in 2009.
For 40-plus years you could find Charlotte as a waitress at Hutch’s Cafe, where she coined her trademark comment, “make a happy plate”. Charlotte enjoyed making crafts from pheasant feathers and did a variety of sewing projects. She was very competitive by nature and enjoyed winning at cards and all games. She regularly attended two different card clubs. She looked forward to family functions and community events. Charlotte loved her word-search circle books — she always said that they kept her mind working and helped to pass the time! She also loved to travel and wasn’t afraid to play the slot machines or Keno.
Those who knew her well, called her “Chuck” or “Chucky. ” Charlotte was very observant and would wait to give her “jab” or “poke” when the moment was right. Charlotte and her identical twin sister Charlene were always in sync and lifetime partners in crime. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved spending time with them.
Charlotte shared her 77 years with her children: Lorie (Tim) Mulhair of Yankton and stepchildren: Eric, John and Timothy; Lorna (Mike) Arnoldy of Kennebec and children: Raegan and Andee; Martin (Wendy) Mortenson of Winner and children: Hunter, Ryder and Piper; her three sisters Charlene Nies of Martin, Tootie (Earl) Bailey of Presho, and Deanna (Herb) Sundall of Sioux Falls as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents Emanuel and Martha, brother Jack, sister Mary, infant sister MaDonna, and nieces Crystal Lyn Mortenson and Connie Rae Whipple.
