James Duane Sage, age 72, of Crofton, Nebraska died on Sunday, August 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield, NE.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.at the Good Shephard Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lindy, Nebraska with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen. Burial will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield, NE.
Visitation will be on Thursday, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, NE. Visitation will continue on Friday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Ed Sage, Dustin Sage, Steven Sage, Joel Tramp, Karl Barfuss, and James Krier.
James Duane Sage was born on April 3, 1950, in Bloomfield, Nebraska to Duane Charles and Lois Marjorie (Hansen) Sage. He grew up in the Crofton area and attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He graduated from Crofton High School in 1968 and attended Milford Vo Tech in 1971 studying Auto Body Repair. Jim then returned home to Crofton to farm with his dad. Jim married Marilyn Kay Wollman on September 6, 1986, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jim continued to farm while also spending 7 years tending bar at Sports Stop in Crofton. In 2005 Jim suffered a brain aneurysm. Jim and Marilyn then retired from farming and moved into Crofton. Marilyn died on July 19, 2018, at the age of 63.
Jim was a member of the Good Shephard Lutheran Church. He loved deer hunting and fishing.
Jim is survived by his six children Ed (Tina) Sage of Crofton, NE, Lanna (Joel) Tramp of Crofton, Dustin (Amberlee) Sage of Wisner, NE, Amanda (Karl) Barfuss of Jonesboro, AR, Rachel (James) Krier of Sioux Falls, SD, Steven Sage of Yankton, SD; 14 grandchildren and one more on the way; two sisters Kathleen (Larry) Ryken of Yankton, SD, Marcia (Detlef) Gartzky of Lincoln, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Lois Sage, and his wife Marilyn.
