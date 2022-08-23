James Duane Sage, age 72, of Crofton, Nebraska died on Sunday, August 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield, NE.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.at the Good Shephard Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lindy, Nebraska with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen. Burial will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield, NE.