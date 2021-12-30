John Hoebelheinrich, age 65, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Deacon Rod Wiebelhaus officiating. Private family burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee, Nebraska.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home. The family is requesting that masks are required for those attending and that social distancing guidelines are followed.
Pallbearers are Michael Brown, Robert Fogle and Warren Hoebelheinrich.
John was born on March 28, 1956, in Yankton, South Dakota to Reynold and Elizabeth (Boecker) Hoebelheinrich. He grew up on a farm in the Menominee area and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, Nebraska in 1974. On June 22, 1979, John married Beth Gunderson in Menominee. In 1986, they moved to Yankton where John worked at various jobs, retiring from Kolberg-Pioneer in 2020. John’s passion was the farm. He spent his entire life farming with his family. He took great pride in caring for the land. He loved talking about family history and teaching his children and grandchildren the legacy of the family farm. John loved nature and the outdoors. He loved riding horses and going hunting. He was known by his grandchildren as Papa John, and he treasured the times at the farm with them. John had a big heart for his family and was so proud of his daughters and his grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife, Beth Hoebelheinrich of Yankton; two daughters, Brooke (Michael) Brown of St. Paul, MN and Maggie (Robert) Fogle of Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren: Morgan, Thaddeus, and Frances Brown, Avery and Lucas Fogle; six brothers and sisters: Elaine (Randy) Bruening of St. Helena, NE, Karla (Jim) Rice of Osmond, NE, Warren Hoebelheinrich of Menominee, Robert (Bobbi) Hoebelheinrich of Eden Prairie, MN, Lisa (Tom) Leise of Omaha, NE and Joan (Brian) Manchester of Blair, NE. John is also survived by a special family member, Doreen Steffen of Nebraska City, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roland Hoebelheinrich; and special cousin, Marvin Steffen.
Commented