Harris Cameron

Harris Keith Cameron, 76, of Aransas Pass, died quietly at home on August 29, 2023., from recent health issues. If Keith was your friend you could expect to see his dry humor, his quiet friendship and loyalty. He loved his family, and his animals; his dog Ginger who he adopted 17 years ago, his dog Taco who he acquired when he married Lorna (Barnt) Cameron 13 years ago. Earlier this year Keith also made friends with a Russian Blue cat and they became friends almost immediately; giving each other high fives, to the amazement of his friends. Keith used to ride the animals a scenic tour of Southern Oaks Resort every day on his golf cart.
Keith was born in Manitoba Canada on October 5,1946, the oldest child of Harris Melvin Cameron and Norma Elaine (Lempke) Cameron. His parents lived in North Dakota and Keith obtained his US Citizenship when he was three. He liked to joke that he crawled over the Canadian border.
Keith was proceeded in death by his parents and his first wife, Pam (Slagerman) Cameron. Keith is survived by his wife: Lorna Marie Cameron of Aransas Pass; brothers: Wes (Ruth) Audie, Perry (Roxanne) Cameron; sister: Sheila Cupp; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Lorna’s family; son: Charles Gran; daughters: Michelle (Darrel) Neilson, and Sherri Blankenhorn. He also will be fondly remembered by his 9 grandchildren: Myles, Theresa, Morgan, Tyler, Haley, Tierney, Anissa, Linnea and Darien and 5 great grandchildren: Joanna, Leland James (LJ), Wesley, Carter and Anna.
Keith enjoyed camping and fishing with his wife Pam until her death. Keith married Lorna Gran in Yankton, South Dakota in 2010 where they lived until their move to Texas in 2019. They enjoyed many fun times with the grandkids following their sports activities and dance recitals. Before settling in Texas, Keith and Lorna traveled through the states, meeting and making many lifelong friendships.
Keith graduated from Neche (ND) High School in 1964 and attended NDSU. He was then employed at Pembina Motor Coach until he was called to service in the Army in Vietnam. He returned to work at Pembina and remained there at various management positions until he retired in 2008.
A Celebration of Life will be held, September 16, 2023, 3:00 p.m. for prayers with food being served, 4:00 p.m. at the Southern Oaks RV Park clubhouse.
A graveside service will be held, September 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m. in Neche, North Dakota.
The family will be receiving guests, September 29, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kelly’s Inn, Yankton, South Dakota.
