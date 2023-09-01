Harris Cameron

Harris Keith Cameron, 76, of Aransas Pass, died quietly at home on August 29, 2023., from recent health issues. If Keith was your friend you could expect to see his dry humor, his quiet friendship and loyalty. He loved his family, and his animals; his dog Ginger who he adopted 17 years ago, his dog Taco who he acquired when he married Lorna (Barnt) Cameron 13 years ago. Earlier this year Keith also made friends with a Russian Blue cat and they became friends almost immediately; giving each other high fives, to the amazement of his friends. Keith used to ride the animals a scenic tour of Southern Oaks Resort every day on his golf cart.

Keith was born in Manitoba Canada on October 5,1946, the oldest child of Harris Melvin Cameron and Norma Elaine (Lempke) Cameron. His parents lived in North Dakota and Keith obtained his US Citizenship when he was three. He liked to joke that he crawled over the Canadian border.