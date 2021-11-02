Melvin Dean Anglin passed away October 28 at Sanford Care Center in Vermillion, SD, at the age of 91.
A public memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. November 5, 2021, at the Hansen Funeral Home, Vermillion.
Melvin was born June 6, 1930, in Vermillion, SD, to Albert and Esther Anglin. Melvin grew up and attended school in Vermillion. He joined the Air Force in November of 1950 and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. While in the Air Force, he married Alberta Hurlbutt in 1951; he was honorably discharged in 1954. They moved back to Vermillion, where they raised their 6 boys.
Melvin worked as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator for most of life, working at Meisehholder Motor Company, Clay County Highway Department, Leland Nelson, Vermillion Ford and for 10 months worked at Ford Motor Company in Auburn, WA.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing with his brother Lenard, Howard Gray and Bob Millage, reading western novels and watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed watching cooking shows and trying out the recipes, which was evident by the numerus kitchen appliances and spices he had.
He is survived by his sons, Gary (Joanne) of Vermillion, Pat of Vermilion, Tim (Becca) of Yankton, David (Julie) of Vermilion and Kelly (Karen) of Grand Junction, CO; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Alberta, their son, Randy; his brother, Lenard Anglin; and his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sanford Care Center for the wonderful care he received.
Commented