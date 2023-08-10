Leona Bruner

Leona Bruner

MITCHELL — Leona Ann Bruner, 93, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, August 9 at Edgewood Mitchell Memory Care Center from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Funeral mass will be Monday, August 14, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Geddes.