Theo Lee Cruz, age 51 of Santee, NE passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE with Sam Kitto officiating. Burial will be in the Congregational Cemetery, Santee, NE.
Visitations will begin at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and continue until the time of service at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Theo Lee Bearing, Mahpiya to win was born October 25, 1970, to Lucy Kitto of Santee Nebrasks-Isanti Dakota nation and Theodore Bearing of Riverton Wyoming-Arapaho tribe. Santee was her home, but she and her family previously resided in Ft. Washakie, Wyoming, and Bismarck, N.D.
Theo graduated high school from Santee Community school. She spent her first year of college at the University of South Dakota where she met and kept in touch with many lifelong friends. She graduated with two associate degrees from Nebraska Indian Community college of Santee. Theo worked for Ohiya Casino from the day it opened for 10 years. She was also employed with Santee Sioux Nation for over 20 years as receptionist.
Theo was married to her lifelong friend Ambrosio Velasco, she has one daughter Brishandre and granddaughter Djai both of Santee, NE, one sister Julie Bearing of Santee, NE. She grew up with many of her cousins who were more brothers to her. She had to be strong growing up with all her cousins. She knew to talk the talk, and she was very strong woman. Even to this day she made her spiritual journey.
Theo was an amazing artist, she loved to draw, paint. One of her paintings of buffalo in clouds, won a prestigious art award. Her other hobbies included drinking coffee any time a day, sitting on her veranda star gazing and watching the sunset. She loved spending time with family and friends, sharing funny stories and having days full of laughter.
She leaves Unci Maka (mother earth) her sister Julie Bearing, her daughter Brishandre Bearing, and her very loved and adored granddaughter Djai, and her husband Ambrosio Velasco. She also left many behind many friends/sisters and brothers.
She entered the spirit world October 11, 2022, and reunited by her mother Lucy, Father Teddy, her son Mahpiya wakan; her adopted brother Alex Sagaste.
