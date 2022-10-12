Theo Cruz

Theo Lee Cruz, age 51 of Santee, NE passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE with Sam Kitto officiating. Burial will be in the Congregational Cemetery, Santee, NE.