A celebration of the life of Michael Rokusek, 57, of Tyndall will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tyndall.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.

 He died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall after a four-year battle with cancer, at the age of 57. His wife, Lisa, and sister, Kay, were there by his side when he passed on.