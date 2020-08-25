Terry A. Jensen, 66, of Yankton passed away at his residence Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Memorial Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial of cremated remains will follow in the Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, with a 7 p.m. Time of Memory Sharing at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Terry’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented