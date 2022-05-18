Jean M. Yates of Hartington, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her residence and will be terribly missed by Bill, her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She will forever and always be loved and missed in our hearts.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Chad Lunders, Dan Laber, Joe Lunders, Dan Busse, John Jerman, and Jerry Hoffart.
Jean M. Yates, daughter of Ben and Theresa (Zens) Lunders was born October 18, 1940, at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up on the family farm in Salem, SD and graduated from Saint Mary’s High School with the class of 1958. She continued her education at Mt. Marty College where she earned a degree as a Medical Technologist.
Jean married Bill Yates on April 28, 1962, at Saint Mary’s Church in Salem, SD and was blessed with three children, Michael (Tammy) Yates, Michele (Pat) Klausen, and Patrick (Kim) Yates. She cherished her seven grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) McNaughton, Meagan (Trevor) Sasek, Madilyn and Morgan Bellile, Ethan and Molly Klausen, and Ellie Yates, and her great grandchild, Joelle McNaughton and a great grandson due in August.
Jean spent over 50 years in healthcare working at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls SD, Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton SD, Osmond General Hospital in Osmond NE and Avera Medical Clinic in Hartington. She was a 50-year member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists and retired in December 2012. Jean was resolute in her faith and gave her time to church and school activities, including in the Liturgy Committee, Parish Council Secretary, Council of Catholic Women, CCD teacher, EMHC, Lector, Perpetual Adoration, Ministry of Praise, Christian Mothers, CDA and Prayer Group. Jean also served the community through the Cedar County Community Caretakers, the food pantry, Hospice (Ascera), Meals on Wheels, Cub Scout den mother, and a Girl Scout leader. Jean enjoyed traveling with Bill to many wonderful places and seeing family. She enjoyed riding the bus with Bill and cheering on the Cedar Catholic kids. She cherished her time with her lady friends having coffee.
Jean is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Yates of Hartington, NE, her children Michael (Tammy) Yates of Pittsburgh, PA, Michele (Pat) Klausen of Lincoln, NE, and Patrick (Kim) Yates of Marshalltown, IA; grandchildren Jessica (Justin) McNaughton, Meagan (Trevor) Sasek, Madilyn and Morgan Bellile, Ethan and Molly Klausen, and Ellie Yates, great grandchild, Joelle McNaughton and a great grandson due in August;, her sister Lois (Joe) Laber of Bonesteel SD, her brother Ralph (Pat) Lunders of Omaha NE, a brother Don Lunders of Eagan MN, sister-in-law Robin Lunders of Mancos CO, sister-in-law Patti (Pat) Adams of Portland OR, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Theresa Lunders, her sister Mary Lunders, brother Rollin Lunders and infant brother and father-in-law and mother-in-law Ferdy and Em Peitz
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials directed to the Cedar Catholic High School Endowment Fund or the Holy Trinity School Endowment Fund.
