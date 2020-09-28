Clara S. Nedved, 99, of Tyndall and formerly of Yankton passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, you may participate through livestreaming of Clara’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
