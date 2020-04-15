Gideon Christ Schultz, age 90 of Yankton, formerly of Tripp, SD, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A private family funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020. To watch a live stream of the funeral service, go to www.goglinfh.com under obituaries, select Gideon’s page and there will be a live stream button to click.
Gideon Christ Schultz was born south of Menno, Sunday, February 23, 1930 to Christ and Lydia (Holtzwarth) Schultz. He was baptized April 13, 1930 by Rev. Huenemann. Gideon was confirmed by Rev. Korn, June 18, 1944 at Zion Reformed Church in Menno. Gideon graduated from Tripp High School.
Following high school he farmed until entering the service. Gideon served two years in the army and was honorably discharged April 1, 1955 at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. Gideon married Elda Neuharth August 19, 1956 at Zion Reformed Church with Rev. Korn officiating. The couple enjoyed many years together as they farmed and raised four children.
Gideon had a strong faith. He dearly missed his wife, for the past 20 years. Gideon always attended church when able. Since entering the nursing home the pastor would visit when he could. Gideon especially enjoyed when some of the women from the church guild would visit and bring homemade cookies and other goodies. He was a Korean veteran and a lifetime member of the Tripp American Legion. He loved every opportunity he got to see his grandkids. If there were any available card players, you could find Gideon in a game of pinochle.
Gideon is survived by his children Tamera (Tom) Tacke of Yankton, Rita (Michael) LaBelle of Black Hawk, SD, James (Marcia) Schultz of Chillicothe, IL and Steven (Rachelle) Schultz of Sturgis; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren with one on the way and sister Loretta Kirschenman of Menno.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Elda March 15, 1998; granddaughter Emily Schultz; son-in-law Tom Schmidt; two brothers Nathaniel and Ted and sister Olinda Fuerst.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 16, 2020
Commented