Craig Stanage, age 63, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Craig was born August 11, 1957 in Yankton, South Dakota to Conley and Dolores (McCabe) Stanage. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1975. On October 21, 1978, Craig married Rita List in Yankton. They lived in Yankton and Craig worked at Helus Plumbing Supply for several years, then was an aide at the Human Services Center and then worked at Yankton Winnelson for 32 years, retiring in March 2020. Craig also worked part time as a jailer with the Yankton Police Department. He was a hard worker and very dedicated to his job at Winnelson. Craig was even more dedicated to family. They were everything to him and he loved watching them play sports and all their many activities. He loved golfing with his children and loved all the camping trips he took with his family. Craig also enjoyed bowling and was on a league for many years. He was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan and always looked forward to watching their games hoping for a win.
Craig is survived by his three children: Jake (Jill) Stanage, Kati (Jessie) Stanage, and Sam (Darlene) Stanage, all of Yankton; six grandchildren: Caitlin, Makenzie, Emma, Hunter, Reid and Ryker; two brothers, Don Stanage of Mission Hill, SD and Mike (Kelli) Stanage of Yankton; one sister, Val Larson of Yankton; step-mother, Dorothy Stanage of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita on March 23, 2015; brother-in-law, Doug Larson; and mother-in-law, Loretta List.
