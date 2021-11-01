Arlene Bertus, 87, of Avon heard her “Welcome Home” from the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Friedensberg Bible Church, rural Avon. Burial is in Friedensberg Cemetery.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.