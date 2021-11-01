Arlene Bertus Nov 1, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arlene Bertus, 87, of Avon heard her “Welcome Home” from the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston.Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Friedensberg Bible Church, rural Avon. Burial is in Friedensberg Cemetery. Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Oct 29, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Program Technician - USDA Farm Service Agency Oct 30, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMichael RokusekLake Andes Man Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge, Awaits Sentence On Aggravated EludingSentencing Postponed For VFW Embezzlement Case‘A Chance At Life’Lattie Jr. And Carol DraughonHoffners Recognized As Yankton Citizens Of The YearBucks Roll Into 11AA Semifinals‘One Of The Good Guys’Ricky PeitzJohn Lucas Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (32)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (18)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (18)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)A Scandal Of Trusts (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Letter: Boundaries (5)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
