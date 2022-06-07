Dr. Marques Everett Rhoades, 82, passed away peacefully at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne, MN on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with his family by his side.
All are invited to celebrate his life at a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 11th at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, SD with Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Visitation at 9:00 a.m., with Mass to follow at 10:00.
Private interment ceremony at St. Michaels Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Wounded Warrior Project Service at 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Born in Le Mars, IA on August 5, 1939, Graduated from Yankton High School in 1957, University of South Dakota in 1961 and Baylor University in 1965. Upon graduation he began a four-year commitment to the United States Navy in the flight surgeon program. During his naval career, Marc was stationed in Queens, NY, Pensacola, FL, and Fallon, NV. He was honorably discharged in 1969. In 1979 joined the Yankton Medical Clinic as an orthopedic surgeon and then vice president of medical affairs for Avera Sacred Heart. He was an active member of the South Dakota High School Activities Association and served as team physician for many YHS athletic teams.
Survivors include his wife Patti Brooks of St. Paul and six children Michael (Patrizia) Houston, TX, Anne Toupal (Darwin Kampa) Sioux Falls, SD, Jennifer Tofteland (Dean), Luverne, MN, Carolyn Rhoades, Yankton, SD, Susan Beers (Jon), Luverne, MN and Molly McDonald (Justin), Wentworth, SD. Marc was also the proud grandfather to ten grandchildren Alex (Kayla) and Marques Toupal, Anna Maxwell (Austin), Erik (Hailey), Daniel (Jenna Zewiske) and Solveig Tofteland, Eleanor Rhoades (Will), Declan Beers (Shelby Kingery), Mara and Claire McDonald and 5 great-grandchildren; Max and Lincoln Toupal, Lily and Brooks Maxwell, and Theodore Reardon, with one on the way. Marc is also survived by his brother Guy (Sandy) Rhoades, Fort Myers, FL and nephews Brad (Kristyn) Rhoades, Plymouth, MI and Brian (Michele) Rhoades, Nashville, TN and one stepson Dan (Marne) Brooks, Minneapolis, MN stepdaughter Kelly (Marc) Paradise, White Bear Lake, MN and five step-grandchildren Grace and Lucia Brooks, Olivia, Tom and Joe Paradise.
Marc was preceded in death by his parents, and his former wife, Marilyn.
