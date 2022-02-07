Palma Rossman Feb 7, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Palma Anna Rossman, 100, of Yankton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital due to COVID-19 complications.The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details. Services for Palma will take place later. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Feb 4, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Pharmacy Technician & Part-Time Delivery Driver - Roger's Family Pharmacy Feb 4, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWakonda Farmer Offers His Hemp Success Story During SD TourKim Smith2 City Permits AwardedDennis WyniaRichard PottsFootball: YHS Trio Signs With MMUDaily Record: ArrestsHarriet HuetherFordyce Man Granted Parole In 2019 AssaultMan Killed In Union County Crash Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (34)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (34)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Matters Of Medicine (31)Letter: A 1/6 Question (29)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: What Is Thune For? (20)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
