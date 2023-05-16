Bernie Kline

Bernie Kline, 96, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023, at his home.

Bernie’s memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory in Yankton. Livestreaming of Bernie’s service can be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/bernie-kline.