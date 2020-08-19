Ruth Mehlhaf, age 95 of Menno, SD passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Zion Reformed Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Travis Grassmid officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Reformed (Kassel) Cemetery, rural Menno, SD. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Ruth’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Zion Reformed Church, Menno, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers Dale, Charles, Duane, and Paul Mehlhaf, Rano Kirschenman, and Mark Roth. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harley, Myron, Allen, Loren, Darrell, and Daniel Mehlhaf, Betty Kauffman, Dorothy Weigandt, Dianne Schortzman, Delores Dee Diede, and Donna Ahrendt.
Ruth was born on a farm northeast of Menno, SD to Henry and Barbara (Schempp) Mehlhaf November 12, 1924. Ruth received the Sacrament of Holy Baptism January 25, 1925 by Rev. M.C. Buettel, after being duly instructed in the doctrine of the Christian faith she was confirmed June 19, 1938 by Rev. Aaron Kurtz. Her confirmation memory verse was 2 Cor. 12.9, “My grace is sufficient for thee, my strength is made perfect in weakness.” Both rites were performed at the Zion (Kassel) Reformed Church where she remained a faithful lifelong member.
Ruth received her elementary education at Hoff School District #44, rural Menno, SD. Her High School credits and diploma were through home correspondence with the American High School, Chicago, IL. She then made application at First Dakota National Bank at Yankton, SD and was employed for 30 years. Upon retirement she became a resident of Menno, SD. Ruth enjoyed traveling points of interest touring Europe, Canada, Bahama’s, and the United States. Ruth was a quiet, reserved person but was always there to support her family. Ruth’s greatest love was her church family and friends. She enjoyed choir, hymn singing, reading, daily devotionals, and served for a time as church organist. She also loved the beauty of flowers and nature. Ruth was grateful that she had siblings, nieces, and nephews with family to call her precious family.
Ruth is survived by one sister Caroline Roth, sister-in-law Darlene Mehlhaf plus a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, 2 sisters, Viola who died in infancy and Esther Kirschenman: five brothers Arthur, Ruben, Eugene, Victor, and John Mehlhaf. Two brothers-in-law Ernest Kirschenman and Ray Roth. Four sisters-in-law Leona, Lenora, Viola, and Arlene Mehlhaf. One nephew Clinton Mehlhaf, one niece-in-law Janet Mehlhaf and one nephew-in-law Merit Schortzman.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 20, 2020
