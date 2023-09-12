Tommy ‘Tom’ Henriksen

SIOUX FALLS — Tommy “Tom” Lee Henriksen, age 65, formerly of Misson Hill, SD, died on Friday, September 8, 2023, in Rochester, MN.
His family will be present to greet friends for a memorial visitation on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
Tommy Lee Henriksen was born on November 11, 1957, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Robert and Opal (VanEssen) Henriksen. He was raised and received his education on an acreage near Worthing, SD. Tom attended and graduated from Harrisburg High School then continued his education at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls.
Following his education, Tom began his working as a truck driver. Tom was then united in marriage with Virginia Buller on July 3, 1981, in Lennox, SD. The couple made their home in Mission Hill, SD, and were blessed with three children, Justin, Kyle and Tiffany. Tom worked for over 30 years as a diesel mechanic. Tom and Virginia moved to Sioux Falls, SD, in 2008 and in his retirement, Tom worked part-time at O’Reilly Auto Parts as a delivery driver.
Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, driving and collecting fast cars, shooting at the range and socializing. He was generous with his time and talents, always willing to help anyone in need and loved to share a good (or bad) joke. He was proud of his faith in Jesus and loved attending services at Central Church. Above all, Tom cherished his family, especially taking his grandchildren out to eat. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Virginia Henriksen, Sioux Falls, SD; two sons, Justin Henriksen and his wife, Katelyn of Omaha, NE, and Kyle Henriksen and his wife, Stacy, Sioux Falls, SD; one daughter, Tiffany Fiegen of Valley Springs, SD; seven grandchildren, Miles, Theo, Eloise, Aspen, Taneil, Trinden and Caliber; one brother, Larry Henriksen and his wife, Darla of Worthing, SD; one sister, Lois Fett and her husband, Ed of Lennox, SD; Tom’s canine-companions, Dilly and Mollie; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Opal Henriksen; infant brother, Timmy Henriksen; and canine companion, Jasper.
