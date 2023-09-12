Tommy ‘Tom’ Henriksen

SIOUX FALLS — Tommy “Tom” Lee Henriksen, age 65, formerly of Misson Hill, SD, died on Friday, September 8, 2023, in Rochester, MN.

His family will be present to greet friends for a memorial visitation on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.