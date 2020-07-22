Services for John David Sayler, formerly of Tripp, will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, SD.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the church with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Friedens Reformed Cemetery, Tripp.
John died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Avantara Saint Cloud Assisted Living Facility in Rapid City at the age of 91.
His funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goglin Funeral Home, Tripp.
Commented