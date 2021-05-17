A memorial service for Lyle and Betty Haffner will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Pastor Judy Sayler officiating.
Burial of their cremated remains will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Irene.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Masks are encouraged for those attending and the memorial service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and also on Lyle and Betty’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Betty died on March 18, 2020 at the age of 86 and Lyle died on Dec. 4, 2020 at the age of 88, both at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton.
