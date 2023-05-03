Fred Clayton Wilcox passed away peacefully, Tuesday May 2, 2023, at Wakonda Heritage Manor.
Funeral Service will be held Friday May 5, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Wakonda, SD beginning at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. All are welcome to join the family immediately after the service for coffee and fellowship. Committal Service will be held at Mission Hill Cemetery at roughly 4:00 p.m.
Fred Wilcox was born May 26, 1927, to Fred H. and Wilma (Bates) Wilcox at Plankinton, SD. As a child, he moved with his family to Mission Hill, SD where he attended grades 1-8 at Welby Country School and Grade 9 at Mission Hill, SD. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1945.
Fred entered the US Army in 1950 during the Korean War. He served with the 549th Engineer Survey Company stationed at Fort Baker, California and in the field near Unalakleet, Alaska. Throughout his life he enjoyed attending reunions of the 549th. He also served in the South Dakota Army National Guard.
On March 8, 1953, Fred married Aneita Fairley, and they moved to their farm southeast of Wakonda, SD where they lived for over 65 years.
Fred loved farming and animal husbandry. Over the years he raised sheep, cattle, hogs, and grain crops. He retired from grain farming at age 85.
Fred was a member of the Wakonda United Methodist Church his entire adult life. He was a 4-H leader and a Clay County Fair superintendent.
Fred is survived by three children: James (Doniese)Wilcox, Sioux Falls, SD; Susan (Richard) Bell West New York, NJ; and Keith (Kristi) Wilcox, Farmington, MN. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Brianna (Curtis) Tyler, Hill City, SD; Alyssa (Tim) Jensen, Golden Valley, MN; Courtney (Patrick) Daugherty, Minneapolis, MN; Jamianne Wilcox (Steve Brown), Champlin, MN; and Colin Wilcox, St. Paul, MN; six great grandchildren: Adolph and Konrad Tyler, Devlin Jensen, Rowan, Harriet and Maeve Daugherty; and three sisters-in-law, Joann Jensen, Sioux Falls, Irene Fairley, Gayville, and Colette Wilcox, LeMars, Iowa.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Aneita in 2019, two brothers Marvin and Alan Wilcox, and an infant sister.
