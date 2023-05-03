Fred Wilcox
Courtesy Photo

Fred Clayton Wilcox passed away peacefully, Tuesday May 2, 2023, at Wakonda Heritage Manor.

Funeral Service will be held Friday May 5, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Wakonda, SD beginning at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. All are welcome to join the family immediately after the service for coffee and fellowship. Committal Service will be held at Mission Hill Cemetery at roughly 4:00 p.m.