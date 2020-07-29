Jerome “Jerry” Hoffman, age 59, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 30 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home with the Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Jerome John Hoffman was born October 3, 1960, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Harry and Gertrude (Atkins) Hoffman. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1978 and then attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. On October 13, 1984, Jerry married his soulmate, Kathleen Cronin in Sioux Falls. They first met as Kindergarteners at Robert Frost, then attended grade school at St. Mary’s and were best friends. Jerry and Kathy became high school sweethearts where Jerry played basketball, and Kathy cheered him on. After their wedding, they made Yankton their home. Jerry worked at Vishay Dale Electronics for 37 years. He became the Director of Engineering and traveled around the world. He retired on July 17, 2020. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family going camping, hunting, fishing, golfing, and relaxing with a good book and music. He treasured the time spent with his family, and always stated how his family was his proudest achievement. Jerry had a strong faith in God and was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy Hoffman of Yankton; six children: Steve Hoffman of Yankton; Liz (Mike) Arndt of Sioux Falls; Chris (Stephanie) Hoffman of Yankton; Evan Hoffman of Spokane Valley, WA; Danny Hoffman of Yankton and Janie Hoffman also of Yankton; four brothers and three sisters: Patty Kopp of Sioux Falls, Robert (Betty) Hoffman of Lennox, SD, Bill (Barb) Hoffman of Harrisburg, SD, Jim Hoffman of Watertown, SD, Mary Rochel of Elkton, SD, Betty (John) Lodes of Lincoln, NE, and Joe (Monica) Hoffman of Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, John and Jane Cronin, brothers-in-law, Dave Kopp and Bob Rochel; and sisters-in-law, Deb Hoffman and Pam Hoffman.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 30, 2020
Commented