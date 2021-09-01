Annette L. Farley-Hansen, age 66, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral service will 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Pastor Cory Kitch officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Annette L. Farley-Hansen was born October 10, 1954 in Rhode Island, to David and Flona Farley. She grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Englewood High School in Jacksonville in 1972. She worked as a waitress at The Clock in Jacksonville for many years. She married Mike Rampone and together had two sons: Allen and Joseph. She continued waitressing in Florida until moving to Yankton in 1998. She married Jerry Hansen on June 1, 2002 in Yankton and worked at various places in Yankton including: Phinney’s, Baldwin Filters and Dale Electronics until her health forced her to retire in 2010.
Annette was a cheerful, honest, strong willed, independent woman who never let things get her down. She had a wonderful personality and an incredible love for life. She was a wonderful wife and loved her family above everything else. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Hansen of Yankton, South Dakota; two sons: Allen Rampone and his fiancée, Katryna Taylor of Pierce, Nebraska and Joseph Rampone of Wayne, Nebraska; eight grandchildren and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bobby Ray Farley and David Richard Farley and one sister Peggy Sue Morrow.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 2, 2021
