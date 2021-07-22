Frances Ann Honner, age 88 of Yankton, SD and formerly of Tabor, SD passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Wences-laus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memori-al Chapel, Tabor, SD with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel.
Livestreaming of Frances’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Honner, Benjamin Honner, Caleb Honner, Lucas Honner, Tom Vitek and Andy Vitek.
Honorary Pallbearers: Andrew Bitterman, Jakob Honner and Raymond Collett
Frances Ann (Bouska) Honner was born on March 30, 1933, to George and Frances (Sudrla) Bouska at the family farm. She attended St. Wenceslaus Parochial Grade School and graduated from Tabor High School. Frances attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD and received her Teacher’s Certificate.
She married Roman Honner on June 9, 1953, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, where she was a lifetime member and sang in the Choir. She was also a member of the Altar Society, Kortan-Hatwan Legion Auxiliary Post, and the Catholic Workman. “Mom’s devotion to family was empowered by her faith and intertwined with her dedicated service to many activities within the Tabor Community.” In her “free” time she enjoyed nursing her flowers and plants.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Rita) of Tabor, SD, Don (Jodie), David (Tonia), and Joseph (Rachael) of Sioux Falls, SD, and daughter Mary Frances (Dave) Bitterman of Delmont, SD. There are thirteen grandchildren: Crystal (Mark) Povondra, Jeff Honner, Elizabeth (Alex) Nagel, Rebekah, Caleb and Anna Honner, Asia Collett, Benjamin, Alicen, Lucas and Jakob Honner, and Andrew and Catherine Bitterman and great-grandchildren Raymond Collett, Maria & Veronica Nagel, and Emma Povon-dra & unborn sibling and sisters Marie Ann (late Duane) Vitek of Scotland, SD, Kay Bouska of Austin, TX, and brother George (Kathy) Bouska of Livingston, MT.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband Roman, parents, George & Frances Bouska, Parents-In-Law, Albert & Alice (Rokusek) Honner, and Brother-In-Law Duane Vitek, and three great grandsons Joseph, Gabriel, and Raphael Nagel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial directed to the Tabor Legion & Auxiliary Post, P. O. Box 53, Tabor, SD 57063.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 23, 2021
