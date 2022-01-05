Carolyn Murphy Jan 5, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carolyn Murphy, 76, of Yankton, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Bryan LGH Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Jerry Webber officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The service will be available to watch the day after the funeral on her obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.Memorials may be directed to the River City Domestic Violence Center at PO Box 626 in Yankton, SD 57078. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 1 hr ago More Jobs Jobs IT Networking Specialist - Yankton Computers 9 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAn Eternal TalentRichard HonnerJudy HeineRichard HonnerJohn HoebelheinrichDaily Record: ArrestsBradley JonesBradley JonesCounty ChangeMan Pleads Not Guilty To Making Threats On Judge Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (26)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (16)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (14)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (2)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
