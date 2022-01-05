Carolyn Murphy, 76, of Yankton, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Bryan LGH Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Jerry Webber officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.

The service will be available to watch the day after the funeral on her obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be directed to the River City Domestic Violence Center at PO Box 626 in Yankton, SD 57078.