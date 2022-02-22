Janet Koupal, 82, of Dante, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Assumption Catholic Church in Dante. Burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Dante.

Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 6-7 p.m., followed by a Scripture Wake/Rosary at 7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.