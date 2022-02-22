Janet Koupal Feb 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janet Koupal, 82, of Dante, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Assumption Catholic Church in Dante. Burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Dante.Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 6-7 p.m., followed by a Scripture Wake/Rosary at 7 p.m. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Onsite Job Fair - Vishay 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAuthorities Search For Missing St. Helena ManUpdate: Body Of Missing St. Helena Man FoundUpdate: Arrest Made In Death Of Child In WagnerFormer County Commissioner Facing Misdemeanor ChargesDr. Frank MessnerTwo Killed In Cedar County Crash East Of CroftonMildred GimbelLarry SchurmanDaily Record: ArrestsRoy Reichle Images CommentedMatters Of Medicine (43)Letter: Saving Democracy (42)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (26)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (13)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Letter: Women’s Health (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (3)Letter: Protecting Children (2)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented